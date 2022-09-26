Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close

Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.

Many left with still more questions and little faith that they would be able to pick up where they left off at another college, though school officials said they are working on transfer plans and that they would have more answers Wednesday.

Falls Church-based Stratford has campuses in Woodbridge and Baltimore in addition to Alexandria.

Students demanding one more year. pic.twitter.com/bFYMBOvPC4 — Jared Foretek (@JaredGM19) September 26, 2022

For now, about 800 of the university’s full-time, in-person students are in limbo. Many say they aren’t confident that the credits they’ve already paid for and earned will transfer to another university. Including its part-time and online programs, the university has about 2,000 students enrolled.

On Friday, the university sent a letter to all students informing them that because the U.S. Department of Education had decertified Stratford’s accreditor, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS), in August, the school would not be allowed to enroll new students while it searched for a replacement accreditor.

Although the Department of Education is allowing ACICS schools to remain provisionally accredited for 18 months while they search, President Richard Shurtz told InsideNoVa that the university wouldn’t be able to afford another year of classes without any new students. Therefore, he said, the school would have to close its campuses.

ACICS has to meet federal accrediting standards for its schools to be eligible for federally backed student loans or Pell grants. Shurtz told InsideNoVa that about 150 Stratford employees would be losing their jobs on Friday.

Packed into a lecture room at the Alexandria campus Monday, over 100 nursing students – Stratford’s nursing program has its highest enrollment – pleaded with Shurtz and other administrators to keep the school open for another year to allow current students to finish their degrees. If that wasn’t possible, they asked for a firm commitment that they would all be guaranteed placement in another program that would accept their transfer credits.

“Can you promise to us we can finish our degree without starting over?” one student asked Shurtz during the heated meeting.

Shurtz did not offer that commitment, but said he was working on a deal to move the nursing students to Chamberlain University College of Nursing – another for-profit college in Tysons – with their credits and that more would be known on Wednesday.

He told those assembled “I know you’re upset, but I love you” before leaving the room as students demanded he stay to answer more questions.

Ahead of the meeting, one student, Jasmyn McEachin, told InsideNoVa that the school held a town hall two weeks ago and told students that the college would be allowed to hold a “teach-out” program for 18 months while current students completed their coursework and received their degrees.

Last Wednesday, McEachin said, students were even invited to enroll – and pay – for the upcoming term. Two days later, though, they received the letter that the school would actually be closing at the end of the month.

“We’re three, four classes away from finishing – so, like, 10 weeks,” McEachin said, adding that she’s been in the program for about two years.

Amethyst Whitaker, another nursing student, said, “All of us were kind of scrambling to finish up, trying to take final exams, and this bomb was dropped on us.”

Both Whitaker and McEachin said they have jobs lined up with Inova Health System after graduation, but they wouldn’t be allowed to start work without a degree. So far, they have taken out around $50,000 in loans for their education.