RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » Education News » Va.-based Stratford University to…

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 26, 2022, 11:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation.

The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports.

The Department of Education decertified the university’s accreditor, so the school cannot enroll new students, according to NBC Washington. Without the ability to enroll new students, the university officials decided to shut down.

“We worked hard to save the school, leaving no stone unturned. We almost had an investor from Silicon Valley, but the actions of the Department made the deal impossible,” Shurtz said in an email obtained by NBC Washington.

Watch video from NBC Washington for more. 

Stratford University, a private university based in Falls Church, Virginia, first risked losing its accreditation in the winter of 2020.

The school’s local campuses are in Alexandria and Woodbridge, Virginia, and Baltimore.

The university is hosting meetings to help students transfer schools.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Cloud Exchange 2022: NIH’s Susan Gregurick on cloud democratizing research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up