Teen arrested, charged with murder in Alexandria stabbing that left student dead

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following a stabbing last week that left an Alexandria City High School student dead, police said Wednesday.

The Alexandria, Virginia, teen is charged with murder, police said in an update.

He’s being held in the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center.

Luis Hernandez, 18, was killed in a stabbing that was part of a fight involving dozens of young people.

Hernandez was stabbed in a fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center, on King Street, which is under a half mile from both campuses.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Alexandria City High School began operating on a “modified return” Tuesday amid the ongoing investigation into the stabbing.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this story.