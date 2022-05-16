Police ID person killed in Alexandria carjacking

Police in Virginia have identified the person who was killed in a shooting during a carjacking at a gas station in Alexandria.

Police in Virginia have identified the person who was killed in a shooting during a carjacking at a gas station in Alexandria.

Jordan Poteat, 18, was killed Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of Richmond Highway. Police arrived at the gas station and found Poteat dead and another male shot. Police said initial evidence showed that the incident began as an alleged carjacking that involved five people.

Mikell Morris, 18, and two juvenile males, both 15, have been charged with carjacking, an Alexandria police update said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Alexandria police at 703-746-6650 or 703-746-4444.