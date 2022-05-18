Fairfax County man dies while in custody in Alexandria jail

Police and the sheriff's office are investigating the death of a Virginia man while in custody at the Alexandria jail.

It happened Wednesday after 8 a.m. Deputies found a man having a “medical emergency” in his cell in the booking area of the jail. He was alone.

After emergency and medical treatment, Anthony Moaf, 25, of Fairfax County, died a few minutes later. Moaf had been booked in jail on Monday.

The Alexandria Police Department will conduct the death investigation, and the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office will review the incident to make sure all polices and procedures were followed, a City of Alexandria news release said.

The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office regularly houses federal inmates at the jail per an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service.

In nearby Arlington County, the family of a man who died while in custody at the Arlington jail filed a $10 million lawsuit against the sheriff’s office. The deaths of several inmates at the Arlington County Detention Center sparked calls for change.