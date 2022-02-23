1 dies, 2 badly hurt in crash that closed Alexandria’s Duke Street for 8 hours

One person died and two others were badly hurt in a five-vehicle crash that closed a section of Duke Street in Alexandria, Virginia, for more than eight hours in the overnight hours.

The Alexandria police tweeted at 8:30 a.m. that Duke Street had reopened between Quaker Lane and Roth Street, near the Alexandria Commons shopping center.

The police said five vehicles were involved in the crash just before midnight, and that one person was killed, one was critically hurt, another was seriously hurt and two people suffered minor injuries.

They haven’t released any additional details yet.

Here is a map of the location:

