Spokes bicycle shops in Northern Va. sold to Trek

Trek Bicycle has bought all six of Northern Virginia's Spokes Etc. bicycle shops, including its popular Quaker Lane location in Alexandria, the company said Monday.

In mid-March, the Spokes Etc. stores will become Trek Bicycle stores.

Owners Jim Strang and Bob Fadel said the decision to sell to sell the business they’ve owned and operated since 1986 “wasn’t easy.”

“Yet the reality is that we aren’t in our 20s anymore. Having been in partnership with Trek for two decades, we believe it’s the right owner to take over our business. Trek shares our core values and takes care of its customers. Equally important, it takes care of its people. Many of our team members will stay on board after the transition, giving you the same personalized service you’ve come to expect from Spokes,” Strang and Fadel said in a statement.

The stores’ names will change from Spokes Etc. to Trek, they said.

Employees will be given the opportunity to continue working in the stores as Trek employees, according to an FAQ about the sale.

Trek and Electra will be the main bike brands. But they’ll still service any kind of bicycle.

“Since the transition isn’t happening until mid-March, we’ll be around for several more weeks. It’s been fun to watch so many of you become cycling enthusiasts and an honor to serve your cycling needs for nearly four decades. We hope you’ll stop by so we can thank you in person,” the company said.

Spokes has locations in Alexandria, Belle View, Arlington, Fairfax, Leesburg and Vienna.