Alexandria schools launch on-site COVID-19 testing program

Alexandria, Virginia, launched an on-site COVID-19 testing program in its public schools this week, with plans to expand the program to all schools in the city by next week.

The goal is to test 30% of the student population every week.

The program is voluntary. Parents are asked to complete a registration form and provide their consent. Participating students will then be tested once a week during the school day. Alexandria City Public Schools staff may also join the program.

The school system has contracted with company Curative to perform the tests, which are free.

