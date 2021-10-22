Alexandria schools launch on-site COVID-19 testing program

Alexandria, Virginia, launched an on-site COVID-19 testing program in its public schools this week, with plans to expand the program to all schools in the city by next week.
The goal is to test 30% of the student population every week.
The program is voluntary. Parents are asked to complete a registration form and provide their consent. Participating students will then be tested once a week during the school day. Alexandria City Public Schools staff may also join the program.
The school system has contracted with company Curative to perform the tests, which are free.
