About 1,000 people on the north end of Old Town Alexandria are without power Friday afternoon because of an equipment failure.

Dominion Energy said the estimated time for restoration is between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The company is working to repair a piece of equipment that failed at what’s called a termination point, where overhead lines meet equipment that’s underground.

Initially, the outage covered a larger part of Old Town until Dominion did some rerouting and switching.