Alexandria police chief to retire

Alexandria Police Chief Michael L. Brown will retire, effective June 25, the Virginia city said Friday.

Brown became Alexandria’s police chief on Jan. 23, 2017.

“This has been a difficult decision for me because I am so proud of the many commendable efforts within the Alexandria Police Department at this time,” said Police Chief Michael Brown. “I am making this decision based upon several changing family priorities. It is very important for me to give these priorities the attention they are due.”

Brown succeeded acting Chief David Huchler, who took over after Chief Earl L. Cook’s retirement. He has a career that spans 45 years in law enforcement, safety oversight and public policy. Brown became Alexandria’s chief after serving as the director of the Office of Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“I want to thank Chief Brown for his many initiatives in addressing 21st-century policing opportunities in the Alexandria Police Department,” said City Manager Mark Jinks, in a news release. “Continuous improvement is a value of our City government and Chief Brown embraced that value wholeheartedly, to the benefit of Alexandria residents and businesses. He provided solid leadership through challenging times for policing and worked to build trust in the community.”

Alexandria credits Brown with improved community relations, committing to the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan and creating the police department’s Peer Support and Resiliency Program.

An executive search firm will be hired to recruit Alexandria’s next chief.