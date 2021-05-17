Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

Bob & Edith's, a family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969, will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year.

Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King St. this fall. The location had been Ernie’s Crab House and is across from the King Street Metro.

“My dad became an integral part of the Arlington community when he opened our original location, and my family has continued that tradition as we’ve continued to expand the Bob & Edith’s Diner brand,” said Greg Bolton. “My family and dedicated staff are in our restaurants every day, and we can’t wait to become a part of the Old Town Alexandria community when we open our doors later this year.”

Husband and wife team Robert (Bob) and Edith Bolton first purchased “Gray’s Donut Dinette” and changed the name to Bob & Edith’s. Since then, the family — across two generations — has expanded their franchise to five restaurants, with the sixth and newest location opening this year.

The diner is known for its freshly baked pies and hand spun milkshakes, all-day breakfast, bottomless coffee and a large menu covering all the basics.

Bob & Edith’s also has five other Virginia locations in Alexandria, Arlington, Crystal City, Huntington and Springfield.