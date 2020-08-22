Possible coronavirus exposure at Alexandria church

A health advisory has been issued over concerns of possible exposure to the coronavirus at Kidane Mehret Church in Alexandria, Virginia.

Anyone who entered the Kidane Mehret Church or was on the church grounds between Aug. 14 – 17 may have been exposed to the coronavirus, the Alexandria Health Department said in a news release.

Those who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus should “immediately stay home and away from others for 14 days from their last visit to the church, and monitor for symptoms,” the health department said.

“Potential symptoms may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell. Anyone with chest pain or shortness of breath should call or text 911 immediately,” according to the AHD.

The church, located at 75 S. Bragg St., is working with health officials “to take the necessary steps to protect their church community,” according to the health department.

Health officials are urging anyone who visited the church during that time frame to contact them at 703-309-8276.

A map of the area where the church is located is below.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.