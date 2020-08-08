Alexandria police confirm death of rape suspect wanted for killing accuser while on pandemic release

Alexandria police confirmed Saturday afternoon that Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi, 33, who was suspected of killing a woman who accused him of rape last year, died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds while in the hospital.

Bouaichi had been released from jail after his lawyers argued that he should be freed due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus among inmates.

Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez was killed on July 29. She testified against Bouaichi in Alexandria District Court in late 2019.

Bouaichi was indicted on rape, strangulation and abduction charges and had been ordered to remain in jail in Alexandria without bond.

Alexandria police said Aug. 5 they were seeking Bouaichi in connection with Gonzalez’s murder, and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Later that day, police located Bouaichi in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and initiated a pursuit that ended when the vehicle crash. Police said as they approached the vehicle, they saw Bouaichi had shot himself.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he remained until he died from his injuries on August 8.