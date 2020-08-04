Police: Man wanted in Alexandria killing considered armed, dangerous

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are looking for a suspect linked to a deadly shooting last month, which was the city's first homicide of the year.

Police described 33-year-old Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi as around 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last known to be driving a stolen black 2013 Nissan Altima, police said.

“Bouaichi is considered armed and dangerous, and poses a potential threat to anyone who comes in contact with him,” said Alexandria Police Chief Michael L. Brown.

Police named Bouaichi as a suspect in the deadly July shooting of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez.

In the early morning of July 29, police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of S. Greenmount Drive. There, they found a woman, later identified as Dominguez Gonzalez, with gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Police released a stock photo of the type of car said Bouaichi was last known to be driving a stolen, a black 2013 Nissan Altima sedan with Maryland tags 1CN3103.

Anyone who knows about Bouaichi, or sees or comes into contact with him, is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department immediately at (703) 746-6751.

Below is a map of the area where police said the victim was found with gunshot wounds.