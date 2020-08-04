CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Police: Man wanted in…

Police: Man wanted in Alexandria killing considered armed, dangerous

Teta Alim

August 4, 2020, 2:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting last month, which was the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police described 33-year-old Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi as around 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last known to be driving a stolen black 2013 Nissan Altima, police said.

“Bouaichi is considered armed and dangerous, and poses a potential threat to anyone who comes in contact with him,” said Alexandria Police Chief Michael L. Brown.

Police described Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi, 33, as around 6-foot-2 and weighs about 180 pounds. (Courtesy Alexandria police)

Police named Bouaichi as a suspect in the deadly July shooting of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez.

In the early morning of July 29, police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of S. Greenmount Drive. There, they found a woman, later identified as Dominguez Gonzalez, with gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Police released a stock photo of the type of car said Bouaichi was last known to be driving a stolen, a black 2013 Nissan Altima sedan with Maryland tags 1CN3103.

Anyone who knows about Bouaichi, or sees or comes into contact with him, is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department immediately at (703) 746-6751.

This is a stock image of the car police believe Bouaichi was last seen driving. (Courtesy Alexandria police)

Below is a map of the area where police said the victim was found with gunshot wounds.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up