Police: Suspect in Alexandria killing shot himself, taken to hospital

The suspect in a homicide that took place in Alexandria, Virginia, was taken to the hospital Wednesday after shooting himself, police said.

The suspect in a homicide that took place in Alexandria, Virginia, was taken to the hospital Wednesday after shooting himself, police said.

Alexandria City police said Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi was wanted in connection to the July killing of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez.

Bouaichi was believed to be driving a 2013 black Nissan Altima that was reported stolen. Police said they considered him to be armed and dangerous.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, police saw Bouaichi in a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and started a brief car chase, which ended when Bouaichi crashed.

According to police, “officers approaching the vehicle found Bouaichi with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated.

In the early morning of July 29, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of S. Greenmount Drive. There they found Dominguez Gonzalez with gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Dominguez Gonzalez’s homicide was the first to take place in the City of Alexandria since the beginning of the year, according to police.

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report.