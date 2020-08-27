Alexandria City Public Schools to hand out digital devices to students next week

Alexandria City Public Schools will distribute digital devices to students starting next week.

The Virginia school system said in a statement Thursday that students beginning kindergarten through third grade, and new students in fourth through 12th grade, can get their tablets and Chromebooks Aug. 31 through Sept. 4.

New students in grades 6-8 can get their devices at George Washington Middle School or Francis C. Hammond on Friday, Sept. 4, while new students in grades 9-12 can go to the T.C. Williams Student Helpdesk, in the patio area on King Street, Monday, Aug. 31, through Thursday, Sept. 3, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For students in kindergarten through fifth grade, as well as at Jefferson-Houston and Patrick Henry, it’s more complicated: Pickups will happen at T.C. Williams, George Washington or Francis C. Hammond, and each elementary school has its own date and time, as well as backups. The school system has posted the schedule online.

Any families who can’t make their pickup time should call the office of their school.

The school system said that while it ordered new Chromebooks to be delivered in early August, they haven’t arrived, so they’ll make do with older ones for now. They’ll be replaced as new ones come in.

Any returning students who have problems with their devices should get in touch with the help desk, the school system said.

Pre-kindergarten families will get their devices on Wednesday, Sept. 9, the school system said, adding that more details will be provided next week.

