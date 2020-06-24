The Birchmere in Alexandria to reopen

A music venue in Alexandria, Virginia, is reopening with limited capacity.
The Birchmere on Mount Vernon Avenue announced that the Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band will perform July 10.
“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for our fans and staff, and are following all procedures set forth by the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia,” the venue said in an email.
During the public health emergency, there will be a $25 food and beverage minimum and a $5 fee the venue is calling a “Covid fee.” There will be no bar service and no gathering in the stage or bar areas.
Customers will be escorted to their seats, and those without reserved seats will be seated by staff to ensure social distancing.
Masks have to be worn when leaving your seat, including when you go to the bathroom or to the store to buy merchandise.
In addition, the band will only play one set, and there will be no opening acts.
Here’s the schedule of other Birchmere shows:
You can find more information on The Birchmere’s website.
