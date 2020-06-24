The Birchmere in Alexandria to reopen

The Birchmere on Mount Vernon Avenue announced that the Billy Prince Charm City Rhythm Band will perform on July 10.

The Birchmere on Mount Vernon Avenue announced that the Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band will perform July 10.

“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for our fans and staff, and are following all procedures set forth by the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia,” the venue said in an email.

During the public health emergency, there will be a $25 food and beverage minimum and a $5 fee the venue is calling a “Covid fee.” There will be no bar service and no gathering in the stage or bar areas.

Customers will be escorted to their seats, and those without reserved seats will be seated by staff to ensure social distancing.

Masks have to be worn when leaving your seat, including when you go to the bathroom or to the store to buy merchandise.

In addition, the band will only play one set, and there will be no opening acts.

Here’s the schedule of other Birchmere shows:

Saturday, July 11: Daryl Davis

Friday, July 17: Skinny Wallace

Saturday,. July 18: Jumpin’ Jupiter

Friday, July 24: The Nighthawks

Saturday, July 25: The Free Flowing Musical Experience

Friday, July 31: The Roadducks

You can find more information on The Birchmere’s website.

