Home » Alexandria, VA News » Confederate group decides to…

Confederate group decides to remove Alexandria statue early

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

June 2, 2020, 1:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Though Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s bill allowing organizations to remove confederate statues across the state doesn’t go into effect until July 1, The United Daughters of the Confederacy have decided to get ahead of the process.

The organization notified the city of Alexandria on Monday that they would remove one of their statues on Tuesday.

Private contractors took about an hour to remove Appomattox, a statue that was originally erected to represent a Confederate soldier viewing the battlefields after the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee at Appomattox on April 9, 1865.

The statue on South Washington and Prince streets was dedicated on May 24, 1889, in what is now Alexandria’s historical district.

A spokesperson for the City of Alexandria said the city provided traffic control for the statue removal but was not involved in the removal process. The city spokesperson did not know where the statue was taken to be stored.

The removal comes after a similar monument was taken away in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday evening after protesters began vandalizing the statue Sunday.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Alexandria, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up