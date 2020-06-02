Confederate group decides to remove Alexandria statue early

The United Daughters of the Confederacy notified the city of Alexandria, Virginia, that they would remove one of their statues on Tuesday.

Though Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s bill allowing organizations to remove confederate statues across the state doesn’t go into effect until July 1, The United Daughters of the Confederacy have decided to get ahead of the process.

The organization notified the city of Alexandria on Monday that they would remove one of their statues on Tuesday.

Private contractors took about an hour to remove Appomattox, a statue that was originally erected to represent a Confederate soldier viewing the battlefields after the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee at Appomattox on April 9, 1865.

A Confederate statue was taken down in Alexandria this morning. pic.twitter.com/lu8UOwsW3f — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) June 2, 2020

The statue on South Washington and Prince streets was dedicated on May 24, 1889, in what is now Alexandria’s historical district.

A spokesperson for the City of Alexandria said the city provided traffic control for the statue removal but was not involved in the removal process. The city spokesperson did not know where the statue was taken to be stored.

The removal comes after a similar monument was taken away in Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday evening after protesters began vandalizing the statue Sunday.