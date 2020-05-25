Where to get a free coronavirus test in Alexandria on Memorial Day

Free coronavirus testing will be offered at two locations in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday.

Limited free community coronavirus testing is being offered at two locations in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday.

Drive-thru testing at Landmark Mall along Van Dorn Street stopped accepting new vehicles at 1 p.m., five hours before it was set to close down. The location was one of two that planned to have free testing with no appointment or doctor’s referral required.

Tests will still be administered to those people who received a timed ticket. Walk-up testing is still available at Landmark Mall until 6 p.m. with little to no wait.

Both drive-thru and walk-up testing are still being conducted at The Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology, located at 3600 Commonwealth Ave.

Testing will be provided to anyone over 2 years old, and Spanish, Arabic and Amharic translators will be available on site. Officials encourage people to bring sunscreen and wear masks or face coverings.

For more information, the Virginia Department of Health released an interactive map with COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.

Maryland residents are also able to get tested at several Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations and other locations. According the state’s department of health, residents do not need a doctor’s note to get tested at the Timonium Fairgrounds, Glen Burnie VEIP or Hyattsville VEIP sites.

Maryland has also released an interactive map with coronavirus testing sites with updated times and locations.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.