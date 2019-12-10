Alexandria barricade situation ends peacefully

A man who barricaded himself inside an Alexandria, Virginia, apartment Monday is in custody and will receive a mental health evaluation.

A man who barricaded himself inside an Alexandria, Virginia, apartment on Monday evening is in custody and will receive a mental health evaluation, according to Fairfax County police.

Officers responded to a call at around 6:47 p.m. describing a man acting erratically on the 6400 block of Cheyenne Drive. Police said the suspect then barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Neighbors were asked to stay in their homes and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Police negotiated with the man for several hours before he was taken into custody early Tuesday. He was then driven to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Below is a map of the area where the incident took place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.