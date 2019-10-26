Home » Alexandria, VA News » Man fatally shot in Alexandria

Man fatally shot in Alexandria

Sandra Salathe

October 26, 2019, 3:55 AM

One man is dead after a shooting which occurred in Alexandria, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

Fairfax County Police were called to the scene on the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive, in the Hybla Valley, just before 2 a.m.

When police found the victim, he appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where was later pronounced dead.

Police would not say whether any suspects have been identified. They are currently working to determine a motive for the shooting.

In a tweet early Saturday, police said there was no apparent ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-324-7329.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Alexandria, VA News Crime News Fairfax County, VA News Local News
crime fatal shooting hybla valley shooting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up