Man fatally shot in Alexandria

One man is dead after a shooting which occurred in Alexandria, early Saturday morning.

One man is dead after a shooting which occurred in Alexandria, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

Fairfax County Police were called to the scene on the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive, in the Hybla Valley, just before 2 a.m.

When police found the victim, he appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where was later pronounced dead.

Police would not say whether any suspects have been identified. They are currently working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting at Meadow Woods Apts. in the 7100 block of Fairchild Dr in Hybla Valley. No suspect info at this time. There is no apparent ongoing threat to public safety. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/bjjlWneAPM — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 26, 2019

In a tweet early Saturday, police said there was no apparent ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-324-7329.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.