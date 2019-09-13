Officer-involved shooting in Alexandria is 3rd in DC region in 2 days

A man is in the hospital after being injured in an officer-involved shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, around 4 a.m. Friday.

A man is in the hospital after being injured in an officer-involved shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, around 4 a.m. Friday.

Police were looking into a burglary in an apartment building on North Beauregard Street when they found a suspect armed with two guns.

The suspect was injured in a shooting that involved two police officers, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

This incident marks the third time in two days that officers in the D.C. region were involved in gun violence.

The first began with a car chase and left a suspect injured in Prince George’s County Thursday afternoon.

The second happened Thursday night, when officers shot a man who was waving and firing a handgun erratically in Southeast D.C.

None of the incidents were fatal, and no officers were injured in any of the three incidents.

Below is a map of the area near the Alexandria shooting.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.