Man injured in police-involved shooting in SE

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 5100 block of F Street SE, where they encountered a man erratically firing a handgun.

One man is injured following a police-involved shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5100 block of F Street SE, where they encountered a man erratically firing a handgun, according to D.C. Patrol Chief Robert Contee.

Police confronted the man, identified as Dennis Byrd, 32, of Southeast, who then fired on the officers. The officers returned fire, striking the Byrd.

Byrd was transported to the hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police recovered a handgun from the scene.

Byrd has been charged with assault on an officer while armed and several charges related to the unlawful possession of a firearm.

No pedestrians or officers were injured in the incident.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, following D.C. police policy.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

