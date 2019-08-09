Alexandria has ‘no interest’ in shelter for unaccompanied migrant kids

“Please be advised that the city of Alexandria, Virginia, has no interest in hosting such a shelter or being part of any ‘exploratory assessment,’” Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said in his letter the General Services Administration.

While some local governments were caught off guard by news that the General Services Administration was looking to lease space to build a shelter for hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children, city leaders in Alexandria, Virginia, had been given a heads up. But now they’re telling the feds in strong terms that the city isn’t interested in helping.

A Department of Health and Human Services official on July 29 had contacted Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson about looking to build a permanent shelter to house unaccompanied migrant children somewhere in the Northern Virginia region, including in Alexandria.

But on Thursday, Wilson sent a letter asking the federal government to look elsewhere.

Wilson said that the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center ended its contract with the Office of Refugee Resettlement in response to local officials opposing the detention of immigrant children.

“Our city values every resident or visitor regardless of their immigration status,” Wilson’s letter said.

“Unfortunately, the Federal Government’s current treatment of immigrant families is in direct conflict with our community’s values. We want no part of this process.”

