Judge accepts insanity plea in Northern Virginia slaying

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 11:56 am 07/01/2019 11:56am
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A New Jersey man will be committed to a state hospital after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity for a Northern Virginia slaying in which he said he thought his victim was a werewolf.

Earlier this year, a jury deadlocked at a murder trial in Alexandria, Virginia, for 35-year-old Pankaj Bhasin.

He was charged in the 2018 stabbing death of 65-year-old Bradford Jackson, who managed a window store in the city.

Prosecutors said Monday that they learned most jurors were willing to acquit at the first trial.

In addition, a court-appointed psychologist who examined Bhasin after the mistrial also concluded Bhasin was legally insane at the time of the killing.

As a result prosecutors agreed to accept an insanity plea at a court hearing Monday.

Alexandria, VA News crime killing Local News old town alexandria Virginia News
