1 dead in Alexandria apartment fire

One person is dead following an apartment building fire most likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials in Alexandria, Virginia, Sunday morning, according to the Alexandria Fire Department.

Fire marshals have determined that the probable cause of the fire was smoking materials that were improperly discarded, according to a press release.

The Alexandria Fire Department received a call reporting smoke in a garden-style apartment building on Edsall Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The caller was instructed to pull the fire alarm and to evacuate, according to an Alexandria Fire Department tweet.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered a fire in the bedroom of a first floor apartment where a body was found.

“The Alexandria Fire Department would like to remind residents to be extremely cautious when handling smoking materials,” said Alexandria acting fire chief Corey Smedley. “If you choose to smoke, always smoke outside and extinguish your cigarettes and other smoking materials by putting water on the ashes and butts to make sure they’re completely out before placing it in the proper receptacle.”

The Alexandria Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

