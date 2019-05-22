Metro summer shutdown has Alexandria residents worried

Metro's shutdown will affect an estimated 17,000 riders per day. Residents in Alexandria are worried not only about the commute, but also about the noise associated with the platform work.

On Saturday six Virginia Metro stations south of Reagan National Airport will close for the summer for platform improvements, and that has some people worried about extra noise and getting around.

The shutdown will affect an estimated 17,000 riders per day.

Metro will operate free shuttle buses to and from the affected stations, and extra service is being added on all sorts of alternative forms of transportation this summer.

The City of Alexandria hosted an open house Wednesday evening at the Durant Arts Center to answer residents’ questions about the shutdown.

Diane and William Cohen, who live near the King Street station, said they’ve been dealing with added bus noise since January and fear construction noise will bother them next.

“Now they’re saying they’re going to start earlier. That’s what I heard over there,” William said after speaking with a representative from the city. “Start earlier when? 3 o’clock in the morning instead of 5 o’clock in the morning?”

“We might need to go away for the summer,” said Diane.

Romain Garnier lives near the Eisenhower Avenue station.

“I wanted to hear more about the noise that’s going to be part of the project, and there’s been pretty much zero communication about it,” he said.

Garnier said officials at the open house simply told him that construction is going to be loud and the noise will come during the day, as well as at night.

Christine Purcell is worried about the DASH bus she takes to and from work.

“The AT3 is very crowded, and I don’t see them increasing the frequency of service,” she said after sharing her concern with those at the open house.

“My sense is that this is a tough situation and that … they’re doing the best they can, but it’s not going to be what it needs to be.”

