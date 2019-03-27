202
Alexandria murder case mistrial; defendant thought victim was werewolf

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 5:43 pm 03/27/2019 05:43pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury has deadlocked and a mistrial has been declared in a Northern Virginia murder case in which the defendant said he thought his victim was a werewolf.

WRC-TV in Washington reports that the judge dismissed the jurors Wednesday after three days of deliberations in Alexandria Circuit Court in the trial of 34-year-old Pankaj Bhasin.

He was charged with murder in the July 13 death of 65-year-old Bradford Jackson, who managed a window store in Old Town Alexandria. His neck was broken and he was stabbed more than 50 times with a box cutter.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Bhasin was mentally ill, but prosecutors disputed Bhasin was legally insane.

Bhasin’s lawyers said their client was suffering delusions after checking out of a mental hospital near his New Jersey home.

Information from: WRC-TV, http://nbcwashington.com

Alexandria, VA News crime Local News mistrial Pankaj Bhasin Virginia werewolf
