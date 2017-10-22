22-year-old pleads guilty to Alexandria gang-related killing

WASHINGTON — A 22-year-old pleaded guilty to his role in an Alexandria gang-related stabbing death in 2015.

On Oct. 23, Jonathan Gomez Sorto, a former Fairfax County resident, pleaded guilty to murder for his role in the gang-motivated killing of Eduardo Chandias Almendarez in November 2015, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alexandria announced Monday.

Almendarez was fatally stabbed and his body was located in a park behind Cora Kelly School in Alexandria, Virginia. Detectives say the 22-year-old was murdered by the gang MS-13 because he had testified against an MS-13 member in Alexandria General District Court.

Sorto pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the first degree. Two co-defendants — Boris Rosa Castro and Edwin Guerrero Umana — had previously been convicted of murder in relation to the case.

Gomez’s sentencing was set for March 8, 2018. He is incarcerated in the William G. Truesdale Alexandria Adult Detention Center ahead of his sentencing.

