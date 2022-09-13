Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland | King Charles III's first address | Remembering Queen Elizabeth's DC visit
William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya’s president after a narrow election win

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 5:58 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya’s president after a narrow election win.

