Armed men kidnap 5 MSF workers in northern Cameroon

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 1:54 PM

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Armed men have kidnapped five people working for Medecins Sans Frontieres in Cameroon’s Far North, the organization’s local branch said Friday.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, armed men broke into the organization’s base in Fotokol and abducted five people, MSF Cameroon said. Neither the identity nor the motives of the perpetrators are known at this time, it said.

Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province are known to launch attacks in the region that lies between Nigeria and Chad.

