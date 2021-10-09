Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Africa News » More than 100 dead…

More than 100 dead or missing after boat accident in Congo

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 2:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — More than 100 people are dead or missing after a boat accident earlier this week on the Congo River in the country’s northwest, officials said Saturday.

The tragedy took place overnight Monday into Tuesday near the town of Bumba in the northwestern province of Mongala, where nine carved out canoes were attached to each other and overturned after being filled beyond safe capacity, according to local authorities and survivors.

At least 61 bodies have been found, said Mongala’s provincial minister of transport and communications José Misiso. More than 100 remain missing, including children and women, he said, adding that this is an estimate given there are no manifestos for such boats.

“We have saved at least 30 people,” he added.

Shipwrecks are recurrent on the Congo River and on the nation’s lakes because of makeshift boats that are often overloaded. The majority of the population uses the rivers in the northwest because of a lack of good roads and because it is a less expensive form of transport. The industry, however, is not well regulated.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up