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Smithsonian to open exhibit on American nature, geology, culture for 250th anniversary

Alan Etter | alan.etter@wtop.com

June 16, 2026, 5:02 PM

A new exhibit opening Thursday at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History showcases U.S. nature, geology and cultural traditions, all in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“From These Lands: Sharing Our Natural and Cultural Heritage” features 600 artifacts and specimens from 50 states, D.C. and five U.S. territories. The exhibition will be on view through December 2029.

“Natural history is everything,” Kirk Johnson, the museum’s director, said. “It’s the rocks, it’s the fossils, it’s the soil, it’s the plants and animals. It’s the people. It’s the history. So this is really a big broad view of our nation.”

Some parts of the exhibit focus on animals that are now extinct. The preserved carcass of the last passenger pigeon, which died in a zoo in Cincinnati in 1914, is on display.

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The District’s contribution includes a section dedicated to the Anacostia River.

“Before D.C. was a city, there were great marshes along the Anacostia River that had wild rice that provided food for the Native Americans who lived here,” Johnson said.

As the Anacostia’s health rebounded, wild rice began growing again along the river, providing benefits to the environment.

“It cleans up the river, and makes it back into a natural habitat and not an urbanized waterway,” Johnson said.

people outside smithonian museum of natural history
A new exhibit opening June 18 at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary. (WTOP/Alan Etter)
WTOP/Alan Etter
fossils and other displays inside museum exhibit
“From These Lands: Sharing Our Natural and Cultural Heritage” features 600 artifacts and specimens from all 50 states, D.C. and five U.S. territories. (WTOP/Alan Etter)
WTOP/Alan Etter
Part of the exhibit highlights ancient fish.
Part of the exhibit highlights ancient fish. (WTOP/Alan Etter)
WTOP/Alan Etter
display of tools that date back to the late 1800s.
The exhibition highlights U.S. nature, geology and cultural traditions, including these tools that date back to the late 1800s. (WTOP/Alan Etter)
WTOP/Alan Etter
The exhibition will be on view through December 2029.
The exhibition will be on view through December 2029. (WTOP/Alan Etter)
WTOP/Alan Etter
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people outside smithonian museum of natural history
fossils and other displays inside museum exhibit
Part of the exhibit highlights ancient fish.
display of tools that date back to the late 1800s.
The exhibition will be on view through December 2029.

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