America 250: How gas streetlights transformed American cities

Gas lighting helped transform cities from places that shut down at sunset into vibrant centers of activity that could continue well into the night.

A view of Broadway can be seen in New York circa 1880. (Courtesy AP Photo) Courtesy AP Photo Gas lamps illuminate St. Louis’ Gaslight Square on April 2, 1962. (AP Photo/JMH, File) AP Photo/JMH, File A remnant of the gaslight era burns on in New York’s Greenwich Village, June 10, 1960. The lamp is one of the original lamps in MacDougal Alley. (AP Photo/Dave PIckoff) AP Photo/Dave PIckoff Teenagers show their preference for the soft lighting of the gas lamp in Boston on March 28, 1948. (AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll) AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. The American Petroleum Institute is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

In the early decades of American cities, much of daily life ended when the sun went down.

Streets and public spaces were dark and difficult to navigate. Businesses closed early, travel became more dangerous and urban life largely paused until daylight returned.

The earliest streetlights primarily used manufactured gas derived from coal.

That began to change in the 19th century with the arrival of gas lighting.

Using natural gas, cities began installing streetlamps that illuminated roads, sidewalks and gathering places.

For the first time, large sections of a city could remain active well after sunset.

The glow of gas lamps transformed urban life, allowing people to work, travel and simply hang out later into the evening.

One of the earliest large-scale examples appeared in Baltimore, where gas streetlights were first introduced in 1817.

The system was built by the Gas Light Company of Baltimore, which led the way in developing gas infrastructure for public lighting in the United States.

The idea spread quickly.

By the mid-1800s, gas lighting systems had been installed in cities across the country, including New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

Tall iron lamp posts lined busy streets.

Workers known as “lamplighters” made nightly rounds, using long poles to ignite each lamp by hand.

For rapidly growing cities, the impact was immediate.

Lighting the night

Gas streetlamps extended the usable hours of the day, allowing factories, shops and offices to remain open later into the evening.

Businesses benefited from the longer hours, while workers could travel home more safely along streets that were no longer completely dark.

The new lighting also helped fuel the growth of nightlife.

Restaurants, theaters and entertainment venues began attracting larger evening crowds as city centers became safer and easier to navigate after sunset.

Public squares and promenades that had once emptied out at night became lively gathering places.

Gas lighting also played an important role in public safety.

Brighter streets made it easier for pedestrians to see obstacles and for authorities to monitor busy areas.

While crime certainly did not disappear, illuminated streets were widely viewed as a deterrent and helped cities feel less threatening after dark.

How did it work?

Installing gas lighting required an entirely new kind of infrastructure.

Gas companies built networks of underground pipes that carried fuel from plants to thousands of individual lamps across a city.

Those same systems were later used to supply gas to homes and businesses, where it powered indoor lighting and cooking.

In many places, gas lighting represented one of the first large-scale urban utility networks, similar to the electric grids and modern energy systems that would follow.

After the development of electric bulbs by inventors such as Thomas Edison, cities gradually started replacing gas streetlights with electric ones.

Even so, the influence of gas lighting on American urban life was lasting.

For decades, the glow of gas lamps defined city streets, making it possible for communities to function after dark in ways that had never been possible before.

Gas lighting reshaped the rhythm of American life, helping transform cities from places that shut down at sunset into vibrant centers of activity that could continue well into the night.

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