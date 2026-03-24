America 250: How kerosene brightened America before electricity

The widespread use of kerosene, a petroleum-based fuel, was more than just a convenience. It marked a transformation that reshaped daily life in the 19th century.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. The American Petroleum Institute is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

Before the flip of a switch could brighten a room, Americans relied on the flickering glow of kerosene lamps to light their homes.

The widespread use of kerosene, a petroleum-based fuel, was more than just a convenience.

It marked a transformation that reshaped daily life in the 19th century.

Derived from crude oil, kerosene offered a brighter and more efficient alternative to fuels Americans had traditionally depended on, including whale oil and tallow candles that were made from rendered animal fat.

Whale oil was expensive and increasingly difficult to obtain. Tallow candles burned dimly and filled rooms with smoke and soot, giving off a strong and unpleasant smell.

How kerosene gained traction

The big breakthrough came in the 1840s, when Canadian geologist Abraham Gesner developed a method to distill a clear, flammable liquid from coal, bitumen and oil shale, which he marketed as “kerosene.”

The fuel produced a clean and bright light, and it quickly drew attention.

Gesner’s invention had far-reaching and long-lasting economic effects, beginning with a decline in demand for whale oil, which came from whale blubber.

As kerosene spread, the whaling industry declined, which helped to protect whale populations.

Kerosene emerged as a more affordable and reliable option, one that could be produced in large quantities and used in lamps that were already found in American homes.

Gesner’s work laid the foundation for the modern petroleum industry, attracting entrepreneurs who were excited to produce and distribute the new fuel.

Oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, who would later establish Standard Oil, was among those who made their first fortunes by building kerosene distilleries.

By the 1850s, petroleum was being refined into kerosene on a large scale. For Americans, the timing could not have been better.

The benefits of illumination

The U.S. was entering a period of rapid growth and expansion, and families across the nation were eager to find a better option for lighting their lives.

Kerosene lamps quickly found their way into homes, schools and businesses.

Many small towns and rural communities gained access to dependable lighting for the first time.

Unlike candles or whale oil lamps, kerosene lamps could brighten larger spaces and burn for hours with a single filling.

That steady light allowed Americans to extend their workdays and have free time well into the evening, changing lives and routines. Families could gather together long after the sun went down.

Americans settled into a new rhythm.

Demand for kerosene fueled expansion in the petroleum industry, reflecting a shift in the way Americans used resources, as petroleum became more central to daily life.

The arrival of electric lighting in the 1880s and 1890s eventually began to take the place of kerosene in urban areas, but many rural households continued relying on kerosene well into the 20th century.

Kerosene’s dominance in American homes was not just about illumination. It represented a shift in technology and daily life, changing the social patterns of the nation.

The glow of kerosene lamps in many ways was America’s first taste of the convenience that electricity would later bring to everyone.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.