America 250: How mobile generators changed disaster recovery in America

Mobile generators, adapted for civilian use after World War II, transformed disaster recovery in America by giving hospitals, businesses and homeowners a flexible power source when the electric grid failed.

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For much of American history, daily life came grinding to a halt when power was knocked out by severe weather or earthquakes.

Recovery often depended entirely on how quickly utility crews could repair damaged lines and restore service. There were few options for temporary replacements.

That began to change in the decades following World War II, as fuel-powered generators made disaster response more flexible and less dependent on the electric grid.

“It allowed people to stay in their home and not overburden shelters during limited shelter capacity situations,” explained Tim Frazier, professor and faculty director of the Emergency and Disaster Management Program at Georgetown University.

Advances during the war

World War II proved to be a turning point, as the U.S. military relied on mobile generators to power field hospitals and communications outposts in remote areas.

The equipment was designed to be transported by truck and deployed quickly, even in harsh conditions.

After the war, manufacturers adapted that same technology for civilian use, and gasoline-powered generators became more compact and affordable.

The generators gave Americans a new sense of control.

“We had a lot of people coming back from World War II with some level of experience in understanding what it means to be prepared and being able to function on your own or care for yourself,” said Frazier. “That mentality that’s always been a bit of the American spirit was more forcefully ingrained.”

Hospitals were among the first places to adopt backup generators as standard equipment.

By the 1950s and 1960s, many medical facilities had on-site generators capable of keeping life-support systems and lighting running during extended outages.

“For a segment of the population that has medical needs, having a backup generator can be the difference between living or dying,” Frazier said.

A lifeline during disasters

The value of portable power became even clearer later in the 20th century.

Hurricanes along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, earthquakes in California and ice storms in the Midwest repeatedly knocked out power for days or weeks at a time.

Mobile generators could be brought into affected areas to power shelters and emergency operations centers, while smaller generators became more common in homes and businesses, especially in regions routinely battered by severe weather.

For businesses, generators meant the difference between closing for days and reopening quickly.

For homeowners, they offered a way to maintain a basic sense of normalcy during outages.

“It kept food from perishing, so people could actually stay in their home and ride it out,” Frazier said.

Major disasters in the 21st century — from Hurricane Katrina to Superstorm Sandy to massive wildfires out West — put into focus just how essential mobile generators had become.

People saw firsthand what happens when the grid goes down for an extended period of time, but generators changed the equation. Power was no longer something that had to remain fixed in one place.

That shift did more than keep lights on.

It changed what people expect after a disaster — how quickly help arrives and how fast a community can get back on its feet.

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