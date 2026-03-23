Revolutionary War quarter honors nation’s founding father

Officials gathered at George Washington's Mount Vernon to announce a commemorative coin, featuring the likeness of the nation's first president.

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The U.S. Mint unveiled a commemorative coin Monday, featuring the likeness of George Washington in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Officials gathered at George Washington’s Mount Vernon for the announcement.

“Mount Vernon is George Washington’s autobiography,” said Mount Vernon President and CEO Doug Bradburn. “It’s a place he designed; it’s a place he cared about. His joys, his passion, his profession all ran through here. He liked to describe himself as a farmer more than anything else. So it is that you can come to get to the heart of who he was.”

The commemorative quarter looks just like any other quarter, with Washington’s traditional portrait on the front. On the back, Washington is portrayed as a soldier, an image he much preferred to president.

“We wouldn’t have this great country without his leadership,” said U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach about Washington.

“As we look ahead to the 250th anniversary, we do so with optimism and purpose,” Beach said, pointing out a host of events and activities scheduled for later this year to mark the occasion. Events include an IndyCar race in Washington, a UFC match on the grounds of the White House and a grand parade on Independence Day.

Monday’s unveiling featured a George Washington impersonator, who welcomed guests and toasted the new coin.

There was also a display of the Washington President Gold Eagle Pattern Coin, the only gold coin ever made in that unique pattern by Jacob Perkins, one of about 20 surviving pattern coins that include Washington’s first presidential portrait.

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