America 250: The telegraph and the birth of real-time military command

Samuel F.B. Morse created instantaneous long-distance communication, and in his creation, also rewired the logic of military power.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. HII is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

“What hath God wrought” was the first official message sent by Samuel F.B. Morse via telegraph on May 24, 1844, from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to Alfred Vail in Baltimore, Maryland. In doing so, he hailed the almost miraculous power of instantaneous long-distance communication.

He also rewired the logic of military power.

Before the telegraph, war moved at the speed of a horse.

According to Mark Jacobson, a military historian, Army veteran and a senior fellow at the Pell Center, “distance and time” governed everything about military command and control.

“Senior leaders relied on couriers, on horseback, written dispatches, signal flags and pre-arranged plans,” Jacobson said in an interview with WTOP.

Orders could take hours or days to arrive. By the time they did, battlefield conditions had often changed. Field generals operated with broad autonomy because they had to. There was no practical alternative.

Then came the telegraph.

During the Civil War, wire networks began connecting armies, rail hubs and Washington itself. For the first time, national leadership could receive near real-time battlefield updates.

“It was a transformative development during the Civil War,” Jacobson said.

President Abraham Lincoln understood the gravity of the moment.

“Lincoln grasps this almost immediately. He spends hours at the War Department telegraph office reading the battlefield reports and sending instructions. In fact, he may know more about what’s going on than some of the generals. The telegraph enabled military command and control at scale,” Jacobson said.

That scale mattered. It meant coordination across multiple fronts. It meant reinforcements could be redirected quickly. It meant civilian leadership was no longer days removed from combat decisions. The presidency became operationally connected to the battlefield in a way that had never existed before.

The telegraph did more than speed up communication. It centralized authority. It compressed decision cycles. It narrowed the independence of commanders who once operated beyond immediate oversight.

And it set a pattern that would define modern warfare.

With Guglielmo Marconi’s invention of radio in the mid-1890s, communication no longer depended on fixed wires. By the time the global conflicts of the early 20th century erupted, the principle of instantaneous command had expanded beyond battlefield tactics.

“World War I and World War II really extend that principle beyond the tactical level to the operational and the strategic,” Jacobson said. “This is where we get, by the second World War, the first battle between navies where the ships never see each other.”

Fleets fought over the horizon. Commanders directed forces across oceans. Information, not proximity, determined advantage.

“There’s a huge connection between the telegraph then and digital communications today,” Jacobson said.

The medium has changed from copper lines to fiber and satellite links, but the core dynamic remains. Speed creates power and command authority expands as communication accelerates.

But connectivity creates vulnerability. A major vulnerability evolved along with the technology:

Sabotage.

Then, it was cutting wires. Now, it’s hacking.

The telegraph did not just improve military efficiency. It reshaped the relationship between leaders and the battlefield. It marked the beginning of networked warfare, where information travels instantly and decisions follow just as fast.

Distance and time no longer dominate the path of warfare. Instant information does.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.