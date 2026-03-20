America 250: Federal hiring, “out of many, one” 

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As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “ 250 Years of America ,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How the federal workforce represents the country’s motto: ‘Out of many, one’

If the United States had a mission statement it would be Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

That was the goal that this country’s founders set forth in 1776, where hard work and merit paved the path to success, instead of being born in a certain family.

However, for the first century of our republic, it was a different story for those hoping to be employed by the federal government.

The “spoils system,” where who you know, is more important than what you know, ruled the hiring world.

People were rewarded jobs and federal posts by campaigning for a winning candidate no matter their skill or experience.

The bold hiring strategy of “faking it ’til you make it” turned into “faking it ’til you break it” due to incompetence and corruption. This was the age of political bosses like William “Boss” Tweed of Tammany Hall.

Tweed, who held seats in both the U.S. House and the New York State Senate, was convicted of embezzling an estimated $200 million in public funds in 1873.

While Tweed controlled the Democratic machine in the Empire State, the man running the Republican machine inadvertently triggered the toppling of the spoils system. The stylish Roscoe Conkling was a senator who ruled the New York Customs House with an iron fist like Johnny Sack from HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

Conkling’s undoing came about thanks to his right-hand man.

Former Collector of the Port of New York, Chester A. Arthur was offered the vice presidential nomination at the 1880 Republican Convention.

Conkling was against the idea since presidential nominee Sen. James Garfield was running on a platform of civil service reform.

After Conkling’s loyal lieutenant explained, “The office of the vice president is a greater honor than I ever dreamed of attaining,” he voted yes for the Garfield-Arthur ticket and campaigned around the country for them.

It could be said that Conkling liked having his main fix-it man watching out for his interests in the White House. It was three-dimensional chess at its best.

Sadly, for Conkling, he learned a lesson that Robert Burns wrote about in his 1785 poem, “To a Mouse,” “The best-laid schemes of mice and men often go awry.”

As was depicted in the Netflix series, “Death by Lighting,” Garfield was shot and later died after only 200 days in office.

Conkling’s underling Arthur became the 21st commander in chief and did the unexpected — he kept Garfield’s campaign promises.

By signing the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act, Arthur destroyed the same system that put him in the White House. Employment through political patronage was replaced with the mindset of hiring the best person for the job.

It became illegal to fire someone on political grounds. Jobs were no longer tied to an elected official or a political affiliation.

Merit-based hiring created a path for future generations of Americans to earn positions in government thanks to hard work rather than back slapping in a smoke-filled room.

Over time hiring practices evolved, with broader inclusion. Women and those with disabilities got a place at the table, and veterans were able to continue servicing the country after leaving the military.

Sen. Bob Dole, whose right arm was paralyzed from his service in World War II, knew the importance of having doors opened to veterans and the disabled. In 1990, Dole helped millions by championing the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Get into position of achieving equal opportunity and access and full participation in what some would call the American dream,” Dole said from the Senate floor.

15 years after that speech, someone who Bob Dole befriended while they were recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, gave a speech from inside the Senate Chamber.

“I’m speaking tonight on behalf of the millions of Americans living with disabilities,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Duckworth, who is the first disabled combat veteran elected to the United States Senate, lost both of her legs during the Iraq War, went on to say, “nobody disabled or otherwise will be left behind.”

So, 250 years later thanks to skills-based hiring, the federal workforce does represent this country’s motto: E pluribus unum, out of many, one.