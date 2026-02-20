Inside the pandemic housing boom: Low rates, high demand and no supply

Several factors collided during the COVID‑19 pandemic to create one of the most dramatic housing booms in modern history.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. Window Nation is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

Several factors collided during the COVID‑19 pandemic to create one of the most dramatic housing booms in modern history. D.C.‑based associate real estate broker Marc Cashin of Corcoran McEnearney remembers that period vividly, describing it as both emotional and chaotic.

“The first three months, you couldn’t show a property at all. We didn’t know whether or not we’d be working again,” he said. “And then after that, once rates came down, it led to probably one of the greatest real estate periods over the next two to three years.”

Once mortgage rates plunged — hitting a historic low of 2.65% for a 30‑year fixed-rate mortgage in January 2021 — the market shifted almost overnight. Cheap borrowing dramatically expanded what buyers could afford, and many felt an urgency to act before the opportunity disappeared.

“The mentality that was expressed to me by those buyer clients was, you know, money is so cheap to borrow right now, if I don’t do it now, I may never be able to buy a home again, right?” Cashin said. “So they saw those 2 to 3% interest rates, and they figured they needed to jump on it.”

At the same time, the rapid transition to hybrid and remote work reshaped where people wanted — and were able — to live. With offices closed and commutes eliminated, families began reevaluating their priorities. Space, privacy and distance from crowded city centers were more desirable than ever.

“This is how the new world is going to be. I need all the space I can get, and I want to be as far away from people as possible,” Cashin said, referring to the mind state of homebuyers. “That’s really what was driving that search — was land, space, a pool, a nice big living area for my family, and I kind of don’t want to be near my neighbors.”

But even as demand surged, the logistics of buying and selling homes became more complicated. Strict safety protocols — masks, distancing and limits on in‑person interactions — forced real estate agents to adapt quickly.

“We learned how to show property over FaceTime,” Cashin said. “We actually had classes on that, which was funny, how to do a tour over your phone.”

Meanwhile, the supply of available homes could not keep up. The U.S. was already facing a housing shortage before the pandemic, and builders struggled to ramp up construction amid labor shortages, supply‑chain disruptions and soaring material costs. The imbalance between supply and demand created intense competition. Cashin recalled open houses where lines stretched around the block.

“We were seeing as many homes as we could, but a lot of times before we even walked in the door, it was under contract, because it had an insane amount of offers that went well above list.”

Bidding wars became the norm, and the numbers were staggering. Cashin remembered a $3 million listing that attracted 60 offers and closed at over $4 million. But the frenzy of 2020 through 2022 was never sustainable, and Cashin said the market has since settled into a more typical rhythm. He described the D.C. metro area today as stable and resilient, supported by an educated workforce and higher paying jobs.

“Looking back on it, it does feel like it happened 20 years ago,” he said, “and maybe that’s just because we all aged so quickly because of how crazy it was.”

