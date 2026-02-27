America 250: The first vaccine mandate started with George Washington 

More than two centuries before the coronavirus pandemic, Operation Warp Speed and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army made a bold move. Not on the battlefield, but in the arena of public health.

If you think vaccine mandates started in 2020 with COVID-19, you would be wrong.

That set a framework with federal workers which continues to today.

In 1777, General George Washington knew that before he could make independence a reality for the Thirteen Colonies, and later defeat the British Army in the Revolutionary War, he first had to deal with a smallpox epidemic.

Lindsay M. Chervinsky, the executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon, told WTOP that Washington looked at smallpox as a bigger threat than the redcoats.

“Washington famously wrote that if the disease raged naturally, they had more to dread from it than from the sword of the enemy,” Chervinsky said. “He also understood that most British officers and many of the British soldiers were going to be immune, both from either natural immunity or naturally acquired immunity or through inoculation.”

Washington, according to Chervinsky, was also immune because he had gotten smallpox as a teenager while spending time with his brother in Barbados.

Knowing he was immune, Washington understood the threat to the men that served under him. Many were from rural parts of the young nation and lacked immunity.

This created a major strategic setback for the American army.

“Pandemics tended to concentrate in people who were living in close quarters, who maybe didn’t have the best living conditions, or maybe not as well fed as they should be, and especially in winter,” said Chervinsky.

The army was inoculated in phases, starting with the new recruits.

“It was treated as the most top-secret piece of information,” Chervinsky said. “If the British knew that a large portion of the American army was basically on bed rest, it would make them incredibly vulnerable.”

Like with what happened with the covid vaccines in the early part of this decade, Chervinsky said, there was “a lot of fear” among the population, and pushback among some members of the army.

“It wasn’t like a vaccine today,” Chervinsky said. “You weren’t just getting sort of reduced strength cells, you’re actually getting the disease.”

Chervinsky pointed out that some people died and others had smallpox scars on their faces.

“There was real, genuine cause for fear and for alarm, but it was orders from above, and so that’s what was done,” Chervinsky said.

While it’s hard to pinpoint the exact number of smallpox-related deaths during this time, a post from Mount Vernon’s website noted that estimates were staggering, writing that “for every soldier who fell to the British, ten died from some sort of disease.”

Washington’s bold move of ordering the mandatory inoculation made sure his army could continue to fight by turning a potential disaster into a victory and independence, enabling us to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

