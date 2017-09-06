501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » No rest: Fairfax Co.…

No rest: Fairfax Co. search and rescue team returns from Harvey, departs for Irma

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP September 6, 2017 11:11 am 09/06/2017 11:11am
Share
Members of the Fairfax County Urban Search & Rescue Team, including K-9 Xander relax before departing Weds. AM to assist with Hurricane Irma. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

CHANTILLY, Va. — Hours after returning from Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Fairfax County’s Urban Search & Rescue Team is already on its way to its next disaster: Hurricane Irma.

Related Stories

“Got home about 8 last night, said hello to my wife, and got the call that we’re leaving,” said Lt. Daniel Gajewski, a member of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department team dubbed Virginia Task Force 1.

Battalion Chief Chris Schaff runs the team, and oversaw still-tired but mission-energized team members lining up backpacks and loading equipment onto trucks heading south.

“We’re pulling out for Alabama, and Maxwell Air Force Base,” Schaff said. “Our destination could change” according to orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as two buses carrying team members and trucks left the fire department facility in a Chantilly industrial park.

It remains unclear where the 80-member team, which includes several specialty resource teams, will assist as Irma barrels toward the United States. The team dispatched for Harvey contained 14 members, specializing in water rescues.

“FEMA will decide, in conjunction with the state requesting help, where we’re needed,” said Schaff. “Whether it’s the water [rescue] resource or HAZMAT (hazardous materials) resource.”

“We also have the ability to put the entire team on a plane and go to the Virgin Islands or any other island, as that need arises,” said Schaff.

Related Gallery

Photos: Hurricane Irma

See photos related to Hurricane Irma.
“FEMA wants to get ahead of things, so we’re mobilized early,” said Gajewski. “We’ll be sent somewhere to stage and hopefully it’s somewhere close to where (Irma) does hit, where we can act quickly.”

Wednesday morning, Gajewski and other team members hoped to catch up on sleep while riding the bus toward Alabama, knowing that once they arrive, they will likely have little downtime.

The two teams will work 12-hour shifts.

Gajewski said Virginia Task Force 1 is self-sufficient, bringing their own rations and housing.

“Sometimes FEMA can find an expo center where we can put cots in, but worst-case scenario we can set up tents and sleep outside,” Gajewski said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
chris schaff dan gajewski fairfax county fire and rescue fairfax county urban search and rescue Fairfax County, VA News Harvey irma Latest News Local News neal augenstein Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?