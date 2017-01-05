Snow set to arrive Thursday afternoon, affect Friday-morning rush

WASHINGTON — After temperatures in the 50s Wednesday afternoon, clouds are racing back into the area Thursday morning, and the season’s first snow is likely to start in the afternoon.

Clouds will increase through the day and temperatures only top out in the upper 30s with a push of Arctic air moving into the region. At the same time, a piece of energy out of northwest will dive into the region, producing snow showers.

Temperatures should drop below freezing just after sunset as the heavier rain/snow arrives. Light snow and snow showers will be most likely from mid-evening until just before sunrise on Friday morning.

Snowfall amounts will be light — generally around an inch. A few spots north and west of D.C. could get up to two inches.

The snow will quickly end during the Friday morning commute but slippery roads will be a real possibility. While amounts will be on the low side, you all know too well how this can affect rush hour. Roads temperatures will be cold enough to support the stickage (yes, I had to look up to see whether that was a real word; it is) of any snow that falls. So start making your plans now.

Temperatures on Friday will only top out in the mid-30s as another little Arctic blast comes our way behind the Friday-morning snow. While some clouds may thin out on Friday, moisture from another system moving in from the south could keep some clouds around. This is the next system that meteorologists have their eyes on.

If you are traveling this weekend, especially to the south, then you’ll want to pay attention to the Saturday forecast in the coming days. An area of low pressure forming off the southeastern coast will make its way out to sea on Saturday. It looks like it will stay just far enough south to keep the D.C. area dry on Saturday, but if the track nudges north, the area could be looking at some accumulating snow.

Areas in Southern Maryland and out toward the Eastern Shore also stand a slightly better chance of receiving some snow on Saturday. I will continue to watch this track, but for now, Saturday looks dry and just cold.

