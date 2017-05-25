Memorial Day weekend weather: How wet will you get?

WASHINGTON — The unofficial start of summer is upon us. Pools are finally opening, Memorial Day parades are underway and people in the WTOP listening area are making mad dashes to area beaches.

Unfortunately the temperatures will not be feeling very summerlike and there will be daily storm chances in the D.C. area.

Friday

Friday looks like the best day of this holiday weekend. We will finally have some dry conditions after a Thursday soaking. Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and a stiff breeze out of the west. Temperatures will move into the mid to possibly upper 70s on Friday with only a stray chance of a shower or storm passing through. Therefore if you are headed to the Nationals game, traveling or maybe just beginning your three-day workweek around the D.C. area at home, the weather will cooperate.

Saturday

While Saturday will start off on the dry side, we will quickly have clouds move into the region through the late morning. After temperatures top out around 80 degrees, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop from the west to the east during the afternoon and into the evening. There is about a 40 percent chance you will see them in your neighborhood. Again, there is the possibility for some storms that could impact parades, BBQs and the Nationals game against the Padres so keep your eyes on the radar. Some of the storms could be strong.

Sunday

We are looking at mostly clouds on Sunday. There could be a few showers in the early morning but expect more rain to move into the area during the afternoon and evening. Once again, some strong storms are possible on Sunday afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of clouds. Everybody has about a 60 percent chance of seeing storms where they are on Sunday afternoon. The 30th anniversary of Rolling Thunder could be impacted as well as the last game of the Nationals vs. Padres series.

Thunder possible this aftn and rain possible for #RollingThunder demonstration on Sunday. Be ponch-ready. #NBC4DC pic.twitter.com/5wPjP2Zpd2 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 25, 2017

Memorial Day

Keep your fingers crossed for a dry Memorial Day! Right now expect some sunshine with clouds here and there on your Memorial Day with temperatures rising to the lower 80s. There could be a few storms that pop up during the afternoon, but right now there’s only about a 30 percent chance. Therefore there could be a lot of the region that remains dry.

Maryland/Delaware Beaches

It is not looking like the best of Memorial Day beach weekends but the good news is that it will not be raining the entire time. Expect peeks of sunshine through the weekend and into Memorial Day with daily chances of rain. The water temperature is a little cool, only around the 60-degree mark. Temperatures will generally stick in the 70s.

Looks like some rain around for the beaches (Maryland/Delaware) this #MemorialDay weekend! Temps only in the 70s pic.twitter.com/ZUthWWi1aH — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) May 25, 2017





