WASHINGTON — We have not seen much snow this winter season so far, but another round is coming, just in time for the Monday morning commute.

Road crews in the D.C. region have been working since 6 a.m. Sunday putting down salt brine and preparing the pavement for the expected snow.

“That will help a little bit to prevent the snow from sticking when it begins to fall overnight,” said Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jennifer McCord.

VDOT is asking drivers to keep an eye — and ear — on the weather forecasts in case the storm’s timing or intensity changes. Transportation officials have also asked drivers to allot extra time to get to work and to not overdrive in dangerous conditions.

Trucks loaded with salt and sand will be staged along highways across the region by 10 p.m. Sunday to prepare for whatever the storm may bring.

Ice is not expected to be a major issue, though it may form during any winter storm event.

“We just ask residents and commuters coming into the District to be careful,” D.C. Department of Public Works Director Chris Shorter said. Crews in the District have been busy tackling most streets, roads and highways, especially the bridges and overpasses.

Timing is almost always an issue with these smaller snow storms, officials said.

“It’s often these little snows that are the real problem storms because it happens right during the morning rush hour, and that’s what’s going to happen overnight tonight into Monday morning,” Maryland State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.

He recommends taking an alternate way into work, if possible.

“If you can, maybe even use mass transit, Metro, something like that,” Gischlar suggested. He says that will give road crews more room to keep the roads clear of any snow, slush or ice during rush hour.

