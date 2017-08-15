DC area roads flood after 2 inches of rain

WASHINGTON — Heavy rain Tuesday morning flooded roads in Arlington County and parts of upper Northwest D.C. and could cause flash flooding into the afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 2:15 p.m. for D.C. and the surrounding counties in Virginia and Maryland. In Howard County, the Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 3 p.m.

As much as 2 inches of rain fell over an area stretching from Falls Church to Friendship Heights by 11:30 a.m.

“Not only are some of these roadways covered with water, but some of that water is flowing at a pretty stiff rate. And that just adds to the flash flooding dangers,” said Matt Ritter, Storm Team 4 meteorologist.

Drivers should expect areas that typically flood during heavy rains to be flooded. Ritter said drivers should not drive through standing water.

Flooded roads have been reported on Canal Road at Fletchers Boat House, Military Road at Nebraska Avenue, 16th Street at Scott Circle and Glebe Road near the Chain Bridge, according to WTOP Traffic.

The torrential rain was moving east out of the District into Maryland but moderate to heavy rain continued throughout most of the area. The rain is expected to continue until 2 to 3 p.m.

This afternoon will bring the chance for scattered rain showers or possibly a thunderstorm before some sunshine creeps back in. Skies will clear by the evening rush.

Ritter said it will take some time for flooded roadways and creeks to drain.

