Workweek weather: Cooler weather takes up most of the week

By Matt Ritter | @MetMattRitter June 5, 2017 12:10 am 06/05/2017 12:10am
WASHINGTON — After a weekend filled with late-spring warmth, the new workweek will start out with a cold front sliding through the region, making Monday a “Day of Transition.” 

The threat of showers will be with us for most of the day on Monday as southerly winds slowly back direction to more northerly by the end of the day. The showers will sort of align themselves in bands, making exact placement of them in the forecast difficult — and, indeed, it means some places will end up with more rainfall than others.

It’s all part of a pattern change where a dip in the jet stream steering winds will turn into a “cutoff upper low” over the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic, causing unsettled conditions with temperatures well below average for this time of the year, especially during the daytime (nighttime lows won’t be that far off, and there won’t be much of a range between high and low temperatures).

The greatest chance of showers will be Monday when the front is going through, but once the upper low is established for midweek, cold air aloft will create an unstable atmosphere and spotty pop-up showers will be possible at random, mostly in the afternoons. This low will lift out for the end of the week and allow an area of high pressure to take over, making a return to more seasonable weather, and it should be perfect weather for the Nationals return home on Friday.

Average highs for the D.C. area this week are in the low 80s and average lows are in the mid 60s.

Daily weather highlights

MONDAY
— Cloudy skies all day
— Showers moving through in waves; greatest chances in central Virginia and southern Maryland
— Seasonably mild but turning cooler later in the day

TUESDAY
— Mostly clear start, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon
— A few stray showers possible
— Temperatures slightly below average

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
— Mostly clear start, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon
— A few stray showers in the afternoon and possibly a thunderstorm
— Temperatures 10 degrees below average, possibly cooler

FRIDAY
— Partly sunny skies
— Temperatures back up to near average, much warmer

Editor’s Note: The WTOP Workweek Weather Blog is intended as an in-depth yet plain language summary of the business week’s weather potential in the D.C. area along with an explanation of the contingencies and uncertainties that exist at the time of publication. For the latest actual Storm Team 4 forecast, check out the main WTOP Weather Page.

