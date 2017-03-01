8:19 am, March 1, 2017
61° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Watercooler News

Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Watch live: Giraffe cam…

Watch live: Giraffe cam to capture calf’s birth

By Ginger Whitaker March 1, 2017 7:54 am 03/01/2017 07:54am
Share

WASHINGTON — All eyes are on April the giraffe, who is expecting a calf any minute now.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, is live streaming video from April’s enclosure.

According to the park, April is “as large as ever,” and is “carrying a bit higher and tighter” as of Tuesday evening. Keepers have not yet announced active labor, and said in a Facebook post that both mother and baby are “happy and healthy.”

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, and the calf will weigh about 150 pounds at birth, according to the park’s live stream page. They will hold a contest to name the calf once it’s born.

Thousands of viewers continue to tune into the live stream, which you can watch below, courtesy of the park.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

In Other News

National Zoo grateful for its time with Bao Bao

Bao Bao’s departure from National Zoo is a great loss to many area panda fans. But for a time, it looked as if the celebrity panda would never be born.
Topics:
baby giraffe giraffe birth giraffe live stream Latest News National News Social Media News Tech News Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Watercooler News » Watch live: Giraffe cam…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Watercooler News