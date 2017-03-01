WASHINGTON — All eyes are on April the giraffe, who is expecting a calf any minute now.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, is live streaming video from April’s enclosure.

According to the park, April is “as large as ever,” and is “carrying a bit higher and tighter” as of Tuesday evening. Keepers have not yet announced active labor, and said in a Facebook post that both mother and baby are “happy and healthy.”

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, and the calf will weigh about 150 pounds at birth, according to the park’s live stream page. They will hold a contest to name the calf once it’s born.

Thousands of viewers continue to tune into the live stream, which you can watch below, courtesy of the park.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.