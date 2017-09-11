Not much goes right in ‘Skins Week 1 loss to Eagles

LANDOVER, Md. — The Redskins had a chance to erase a shaky preseason with a fast start and strong performance in their opener against the Eagles. That didn’t happen. In fact, a number of the same issues that plagued them a year ago, showed up again on Sunday in a lackluster, 30-17 defeat at FedEx Field.

Head coach Jay Gruden insisted that his team would come out with more fire and more hunger than we saw in the preseason. But it seemed right from the opening kickoff that the Eagles wanted the game more than Washington did.

The Redskins tried to make a statement on the first play from scrimmage, as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a deep ball to wideout Terrelle Pryor Sr. that would have been a touchdown, except for the fact that Pryor never saw the ball in the air. That play set the tone for the game. Pryor had a couple other drops in the game, each of which could have resulted in big gains.

“I put this game on myself, I let my teammates down,” he said after the game.

Just like they did in the preseason the Redskins had another slow start, falling behind 13-0.

The offensive line didn’t provide much in the run game as the Redskins gained only 64 yards all game. Rob Kelley and Kirk Cousins led the team in rushing, each running for just 30 yards.

Cousins was under pressure most of the day, as he was sacked four times and lost two fumbles. He also tossed an interception at the Eagles’ goal line, throwing off his back foot and sailing the ball over wide receiver Jamison Crowder’s head. The Redskins trailed by two at the time and were in a great position to take a late lead with a short field goal.

The Redskins again struggled in the red zone, failing to convert a touchdown both times they drove inside the Eagles 20.

The Josh Doctson mystery continues, as he was not targeted once on Sunday, despite being on the field for a handful of plays. The second-year wide out has been dealing with injuries but says he’s fine. Gruden said after the game that Docston will become more involved as the season goes on.

Some good and some bad on defense

The good

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the second quarter and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown. Kerrigan now has three career interceptions, all of which have been returned for touchdowns. He also recorded a sack on Sunday.

Linebacker Zach Brown was flying around all game. He recorded 12 tackles, including two for loss. Fellow linebacker Preston Smith had four tackles and a sack.

The bad

The Redskins were unable to get off the field on third down. The Eagles converted 8 of 14, including on their first possession when Wentz scrambled, avoided being sacked twice, and found Nelson Agholor for a 58-yard touchdown.

There were also a few passes that Redskins players feel they should have intercepted instead of just knocking the ball down. The Eagles’ first play from scrimmage was one of those, as Josh Norman had his hands on the ball and couldn’t come down with it. That drive ended instead with the long touchdown to Agholor.

The Redskins have not won a season opener since 2012, going 0-4 in Gruden’s tenure as head coach. It’s only one game in a 16-game season, but the Redskins now find themselves on a short week, having to go west to play the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday, led by former Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

By the way — McVay’s Rams put up 46 points in his coaching debut Sunday.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.