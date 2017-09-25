201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Music legend helps close…

Music legend helps close out ‘A Concert For Charlottesville’

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP September 25, 2017 7:03 am 09/25/2017 07:03am
Share

Some of the biggest names in music came together Sunday night to promote unity and lift spirits in the town of Charlottesville, Virginia.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Some of the biggest names in music came together Sunday night to promote unity and lift spirits in the town of Charlottesville.

The Dave Matthews Band, which formed in town, organized the free concert in response to last month’s events that drew national attention.

In August, a white nationalist rally and a counterprotest ended in tragedy when a driver plowed a car into a crowd, leaving several people injured and one woman, Heather Heyer, dead.

“This place is such a good place. And it’s so full of love. And it’s so full of hope,” Matthews told the crowd.

Related Stories

On stage, there was both seriousness and playfulness.

Pharrell Williams, who’s from Virginia Beach, got “Happy,” and Justin Timberlake brought sexy back again.

But Brittany Howard from Alabama Shakes joined The Roots for a powerful version of “Ball of Confusion.”

Ariana Grande told fans “I just want to say … how proud I am to be part of a generation that is so passionate about creating a change and for making things better.”

Rumors turned out to be true when members of Coldplay and the legendary Stevie Wonder showed up unannounced.

At one point, Wonder took Matthews’ hand, and both went down on their knees on stage.

“I take a knee for America. Yes, I do. And two knees in prayer for our world. Amen,” Wonder said.

Wonder and the Dave Matthews Band closed out the concert with John Lennon’s “Imagine,” as well as Wonder’s hits “Love’s in Need of Love Today” and “Superstition.”

Although tickets to the concert were free, concertgoers were encouraged to donate to the Concert For Charlottesville Fund.

The money raised, along with net proceeds from T-shirts and other merchandise sold at the show, will go to victims of the violence and their families, first responders and others.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
a concert for charlottesville ariana grande Celebrity News charlottesville coldplay dave matthews band Entertainment News Latest News Local News michelle basch Music News Photo Galleries Stevie Wonder Virginia
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays Sept. 24-30
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Local breweries to check out
Today in History: Sept. 25
Mexico earthquake
Hurricane Maria
Heart-healthy habits
Benefits of decluttering your home
Local winery guide: Where to tour and taste this fall
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Juggalos, Trump supporters flock to National Mall
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Irma in Florida
Apple unveils new iPhone
Remembering Sept. 11 — 16 years later
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note